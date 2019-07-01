‘Udupi almost ready to be filariasis-free district’

District Malaria Control Officer Dr Prashanth Bhat said filariasis had almost been eliminated from the district.

“There is not a single case of indigenous filariasis in the district for over past 10 years although there were very few cases identified from migrant workers. Three TAS (Transmission Assessment Surveys) should be conducted in the district before being declared as ‘district eliminated for filariasis’ by the centre, “Bhat said.

Udupi district had successfully conducted two TAS. The final TAS will be done shortly.

“If we clear all three TAS this year and sustain the same for next two years, we will get a certificate for “elimination of filariasis” for the district. This will be an achievement for Udupi as the first district to eliminate filariasis in Karnataka,” he said.