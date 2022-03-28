‘Udupi CMC eviction drive an act of vengeance’

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed Mysuru alleged that Udupi City Municipal Council’s (CMC) eviction drive against two unauthorised hotels, Zara and Zaitoon, was an act of vengeance.

Abdul Majeed claimed that the local MLA has taken vengeance on district SDPI president Nazeer Ahmed and his brother Basheer Ahmed.

He challenged Bhat to release a ‘white paper’ listing the number of establishments operating in the city without a licence. He accused the MLA of attempting to silence supporters of the hijab.

Abdul Majeed declared that Bajrang Dal, VHP and other organisations were attempting to widen the gap between Hindus and Muslims.

But, in reality, people from both communities are not against each other, he added, referring to Hindu organisations’ call to ban Muslim traders’ stalls and shops from temple festivities.