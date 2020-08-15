Udupi DC lauds Corona Warriors at Independence Day function

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha lauded the efforts by the district administration and Corona Warriors in combating the increasing threat of Covid-19 in the district.

After receiving the guard of honour at the 74th Independence Day celebration parade at Ajjarakadu, he said there is no dearth of health care and basic infrastructural facilities to contain the virus. But, the need of the hour is confidence and support from the public.

The district administration is diligently working out strategies to curb the spread, he said and added that the fight against the virus had crossed all barriers. Everyone, irrespective of their demographic identification, is united in the path of facing the deadly challenge.

The deputy commissioner said that Rs 55 lakh under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had been spent on providing 60 oxygen supported beds in the district. All the 124 beds in the district hospital will be equipped with an oxygen supply system. There are 10 ICU beds each in Kundapur and Karkala government hospitals.

Oxygen supply to an additional 50 beds will be arranged with already existing 30 oxygen supported beds in Karkala government hospital. Another 60 beds in Kundapur government hospital will be provided with oxygen facility and 38 beds were already equipped with oxygen, he added.

He said the district administration has tackled the flood situation in the district. The compensation was evaluated and will be disbursed to the beneficiaries soon.

The district administration is working towards making all beaches in the district receive the Blue Flag tag and measures had been taken to ensure Padubidri beach gets the Blue Flag certification shortly.

The project to build a jetty worth Rs 4.2 crore at St Mary’s Island received approval. Construction works worth Rs 2.50 crore are initiated at Malpe to build a Sea Walk and other basic infrastructural facilities.

Corona Warriors were facilitated on the occasion. The customary march past was observed with the participation of police band and district armed reserve police troops.