Udupi, Mangaluru ‘high’ on ganja peddling

Cases related to ganja peddling are on the rise in Udupi district and Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The police have started taking action to crack down on drug peddlers.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his recent visit to Udupi had expressed concern over the growing trend of ganja addiction and instructed police to take stringent action against ganja peddlers.

In Udupi, the number of cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been increasing drastically in the last three years.

According to statistics, 49 cases were registered in 2017, the number of cases increased to 106 in 2018, while 166 cases have been registered in 2019 till date. In the month of October alone, more than 50 cases have been registered.

In Mangaluru police commissionerate jurisdiction, 73 drug peddlers have been arrested in the last two months.

A large number of students from outside the state and foreign countries pursue their studies in Manipal and Mangaluru. The drug peddlers have been targeting these students as well.

According to Udupi SP Nisha James, ganja and other substances are supplied in parcel through train, buses and through courier as well. It is a challenge for the police to identify such cases.

“We are keeping an eye on courier service providers in Udupi. Bus drivers have been directed not to accept parcel from unknown persons,” she added.

Police personnel attached to Cyber crime, Economic offences, and Narcotics (CEN) and DCIB have started cracking down on ganja consumption and sale in Manipal. In a majority of cases, ganja is supplied from Goa, Kerala, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The SP said the educational institutions have been asked to conduct frequent checks in hostel rooms to eradicate drug menace from college campus in Udupi district.

In a recently held press meet in Mangaluru, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha had expressed concern over consumption of anti-depressant drugs instead of ganja.

Youth are also addicted to various substances like whiteners, nail polish removers and petroleum as well. Parents, guardians and educational institutions should come forward to identify persons addicted to drugs and help the victim to get medical support for de-addiction.

He had also warned of conducting raid on hostels after getting search warrants if management of educational institutions fail to initiate action to eradicate drug menace.