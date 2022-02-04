Ullal Dargah Uroos from February 10

The famous Ullal Hazrat Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah Uroos will be held from February 10.

Earlier, it was scheduled for December 23, 2021. However, owing to the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Uroos had been postponed.

The Uroos programme will be inaugurated by Sayyidul Ulama Jiprimuthukoya Tangal and the valedictory will be attended by Sultan ul Ulama A P Aboobakar Musliyar, said Dargah president Haji Abdul Rasheed.

Prominent religious leaders will deliver religious discourses from February 10 to March 4.

Development works

As a prelude to the Uroos, development works worth Rs 1.5 crore will be implemented in the area.

As part of the Uroos, blood donation camp, medical camp, all religious leaders meet, Sandal procession and distribution of meals will be held.

The Uroos ends with mass feeding. For the meals, 1,500 sheep/goats meat and 35,000 kg of ghee rice will be used.

The Ullal Uroos is not restricted to Ullal alone. Devotees arrive from across the state. Accordingly, the committee of the dargah had decided to postpone it for two months.

Initially, Uroos was scheduled in 2020, but, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

The preparations for the Uroos extends over six months. During the Uroos period, well-known scholars will deliver religious discourses in Arabic, Urdu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Devotees from all parts of India, irrespective of caste and creed visit the dargah and pay homage to the saint and fulfil vows.

The previous Uroos was held in 2015, recollected Haji Abdul Rasheed.