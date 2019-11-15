Unique protest against CMC held

Condemning the negligent attitude of City Municipal Council, residents of Madikeri hit the streets in protest, on Friday.

Alleging that the CMC has failed to solve the problems in Madikeri including the waste menace, the protesters, under the aegis of Madikeri Rakshana Vedike, carried out a mock funeral process in the town, to draw the attention of CMC officials.

Four persons carried the ‘body’ while others threw puffed rice and beat drums, as in a funeral procession, wailing that the CMC has

died.

The protesters meanwhile said that the CMC has turned a blind eye to various problems such as road apathy, waste menace, drain problem, scarcity of drinking water and so on. The officials have not woken up from deep slumber despite protests, they added.

Madikeri Rakshana Vedike President Pawan Pemmaiah said that the officials have not been responding to the problems of the people.

“There is a problem of lack of basic amenities in the city. The government should provide more grants and transfer inefficient higher officials in the district, to bring about development”, he said.

The protesters have warned of intensifying the protests if the problems of the bad roads and waste menace are not solved.