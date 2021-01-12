Utter Pakistan Zindabad, we will rip off your tongue: K S Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa has said that there is a need to teach lessons to those who raise slogans in favour of Pakistan. “The tongues of those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans should be ripped off,” he said.

He was speaking at the Jan Sevak convention organised by BJP at Bantwal on Monday. “Anti-nationals have won elections in two gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district. We have anti-nationals who raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in our country. The Congress does not condemn such pro-Pakistan slogans being raised in the country,” he alleged.

Eshwarappa said, “If you utter 'Pakistan Zindabad' again, we will have to rip off your tongue. We will not take the law into our hands. We will teach lessons to such people through those who implement law and order,” he added.

Coming down heavily on those who speak against Hindutva, the minister said that there is no place for those who insult Hindutva.

Stating that 90% of the people want ban on cow slaughter, he said Opposition leader Siddaramaiah claims that he consumes beef. “Let him eat beef and die, we are not bothered.”

On the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Eshwarappa said, “Congress leaders used to ridicule BJP that we remember Ram Mandir only during elections. Now we are building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Now Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar can start a campaign that BJP and Hindus demolished Babri Masjid and seek vote with the promise of building Babri Masjid there. Our next aim is to build Sri Krishna Mandir in Mathura.”

The minister said that plans have been chalked out to supply piped water to households in villages.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the government is mulling over issuing caste and income certificates at gram panchayat itself. Based on the model of Kerala, even marriage registration will also be done at the panchayat level.

Kota appealed to Eshwarappa to take measures to hike the honorarium of gram panchayat members from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. A sum of Rs 100 crore would be required for the same, he added.

Under the 15th State Finance Commission grant, the gram panchayats have been getting Rs one crore.

The BJP-backed workers should also focus on strengthening the party at grassroots level while serving as elected representatives. He said victory of 75% of candidates with the support of BJP in the GP elections is an indication that the party will win at least 150 seats in the next Assembly election in the state.

BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a visionary who has been giving prompt reply to his opponents through his pro-people administration.

Rajya Sabha member and State BJP Raitha Morcha President Eranna Kadadi said, “Congress which had promised to amend farm laws in its manifesto is now misusing the farmers to protest against the farm laws. The Central government is following ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ (helping farmers in getting seeds as well as accessing market) approach for the benefit of the farmers.