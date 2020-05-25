Various associations submit pleas, seek help from minister

Members of Kodagu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, PWD Contractors’ Association and Homestay Owners’ Association have submitted memoranda to Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna, during his recent visit to the district, and have requested him to take measures to rescue them from financial hardship.

On the request of the office-bearers of Kodagu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to not to hike the self assessment taxes in Kushalnagar, Virajpet and Somwarpet Town Panchayats, the minister directed the Town Panchayats’ concerned to collect the taxes as per the earlier tariff and not as per the revised tariff.

He meanwhile assured of holding a meeting with senior officials in this regard soon.

As per the government orders, the self assessment taxes in the limits of the three town panchayats and Madikeri City Municipal Council were increased by 15% to 20%.

Kodagu Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Chidvilas, General Secretary Navin Ambekal and Organising Secretary Monti Ganesh were present.

Kodagu Homestay Association members too submitted a memorandum to Somanna and requested him to lift ban on homestays.

“The registered home stays should be compensated with Rs 1 lakh each as they have undergone losses. Also, they should be exempted from taxes for two years."

Association President B G Anantashayana was present.

Members of PWD Contractors’ Association met the minister and expressed their displeasure on the non-payment of bills towards the completed works.

They have stated in the memorandum that crores of rupees have been remitted to the government from the district treasury as the amount meant for the payment of contractors is unutilised. Rs 1 crore from Panchayat Raj department, Rs 13 crore from the PWD and Rs 1.9 crore from Madikeri taluk Panchayat have been returned to the government.

“The officials of the district Treasury are not accepting any bills from the contractors. The treasury officials in Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru have accepted the bills from contractors and have made payments as on March 30. But, the Kodagu PWD Contractors’ Association has been facing injustice even though the bills related to rain relief works of 2019 have been submitted before March 23”, Association President K A Ravi Changappa said.