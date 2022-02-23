VHP condemns murder of activist in Shivamogga

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:28 ist
VHP members stage a protest at Kadri-Mallikatte.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Kadri-Mallikatte condemning the murder of Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

VHP Prantha Karyadhyaksha Prof M B Puranik urged the government to take a firm decision on anti-social forces.

“Hindu activists who have been working for the protection of dharma and country are being murdered. The government should not test the patience of the Hindus,” he warned.

VHP divisional secretary Deviprasad Shetty said money raised from selling drugs and killing cattle were used for murdering Hindus.

Bajrang Dal district convener Puneeth Attavar said that attempts were being made to instil fear in the minds of Hindus.

He demanded the arrest of those who murdered Harsha.

VHP
Bajrang Dal
stage protest
Mangaluru

