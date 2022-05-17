VHP mulls 'Ashtamangala Prashne'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) intends to conduct ‘Ashtamangala Prashne’ (oracle) in order to find a solution to the controversy that erupted after a temple-like structure was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malali near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts.

VHP is planning to avail services of a famous astrologer from Kerala to check if the mosque had encroached upon a temple through Ashtamangala Prashne, said sources.

Close on the heels of the discovery of a temple-like structure during the demolition of Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid, the third additional civil judge and JMFC court had issued a temporary stay on the demolition.

‘Ashtamangala Prashne’ is a study to find out the root cause of a long-pending problem and to find a solution to it through astrology and numerology.

Mangalore MLA U T Khader, responding to queries, said the deputy commissioner should verify the documents and deliver justice.

“During the renovation of the mosque, some had doubts over the structure. After the deputy commissioner pronounces his decision, the aggrieved can approach the court. The villagers are aware that it is an old mosque. The deputy commissioner should not give further scope for confusion,” added the MLA.