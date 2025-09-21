<p>Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat, who had more than 2.5 lakh followers on Instagram, sent the tongues wagging in the state bureaucratic circles after she spelled out a bizarre condition for her followers wanting to meet her.</p>.<p>The bureaucrat Swati Gupta, a senior official in the state Panchayati Raj department, said that any one wanting to meet her would have to become the ‘top fan’ on her Facebook page and share her posts daily for 30 days.</p>.<p>Gupta went live on Facebook on Sunday morning and interacted with her followers. Her condition for meeting her followers was revealed when one of the users asked her how he could meet her.</p>.Cops injured in clashes after NEET aspirant shot dead by cattle smugglers in Uttar Pradesh.<p>‘’Whosoever wants to meet me will have to become my top fac on my Facebook Page and share my posts daily for 30 days,’’ she said and added that she would then invite the individual to meet her.</p>.<p>The video purportedly containing the remarks of the official went viral on social media triggering varied reactions from the netizens. A few netizens also opined that it was against professional ethics.</p>.<p>Gupta, who hailed from UP’s Meerut town, has 2.54 lakh followers on Instagram and was posted in the state Panchayati Raj department. She is very active on social media.</p>.<p>It will be interesting to see if any of her followers fulfil the conditions and are able to meet her.</p>