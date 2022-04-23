Victim of BMW car accident donates organs, saves three lives

Preethi Manoj (46), who had sustained fatal injuries after a BMW car jumped over a road divider in Ballalbagh and mowed her down, was declared brain-dead by doctors at A J Hospital and Research Centre (AJHRC), paving the way for the harvesting of her organs on Saturday.

“The liver was handed over to Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru and kidneys to KMC hospitals in Manipal and Mangaluru,” AJHRC Medical Director Prashanth Marla K told reporters at the hospital premises.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, recollecting the tragic accident, said that on April 9, vehicle dealer Shravan Kumar (30), driving recklessly on the busy Ballalbagh Road, had collided with four vehicles injuring two persons, including Preethi Manoj, after his car had jumped over the divider.

“Preethi, who was on the other side of the road, came under the wheels of the BMW car for no fault of her. Thus, the police, realising the gravity of the case, had registered a case under Section 308 (Guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC,” said the commissioner.

Preethi’s husband Manoj Kalya told DH that Preethi, after offering a special pooja in memory of her late father, was returning home with the Prasada. Due to the traffic snarl at Ballalbagh junction, she had stopped her two-wheeler when the BMW car came crashing towards her.

“Preethi battled for life for nearly 13 days and was declared brain dead on Friday afternoon. As she did not have any health problems, Manoj and his family decided to donate Preethi’s organs and save the lives of life to three people,” informed Laveena and Padmavathi of Jeevasarthakathe (state organ and tissue transplantation organisation). This is the fourth such organ donation since January 2022, Laveena added.

Preethi is survived by a daughter who is pursuing a master’s in business administration in Bengaluru, according to sources.

‘BMW driver violated many rules’

Preethi’s husband Manoj Kalya said the owner of BMW, Shravan Kumar, did not have third party insurance which would have covered the hospitalisation expenses of Preethi.

“Also, the RC was not transferred in the name of the BMW driver. The car did not have a pollution certificate and had tinted glasses. Yet, my wife Preethi, who had all documents was fined by traffic police for displaying a single number on the registration plate,” he added.