Vidya Mitra smart class app launched for 15 govt schools

Vidya Mitra Kannada, a digi learn smart class app for 15 government high schools in Mangalore North Assembly constituency, was launched on Saturday.

Launching the app via video conference from New Delhi, BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh said there is a need to turn today’s challenges into opportunities. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty on the reopening of schools, the technology will be helpful in engaging students till schools reopen.

He said amid the competition from private schools, MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty had taken up steps to improve the quality of education in government schools, which is laudable. Teachers and parents have to play a vital role in the education of children.

The app is only complementary to teachers and not an alternative to them. We cannot equate the kind of bond teachers and students share with anything, he said.

To ensure that children are not deprived of education amid the lockdown, the HRD ministry is planning to beam 12 Direct to Home (DTH) channels on televisions, each dedicated to one class, he added.

The app has been developed based on the curriculum of class 8, 9 and 10. The app is being used by 2,800 schools in states across the country, said MLA Dr Bharath Shetty.

To help students learn through the app, each school will receive a projector from the MLA. Teachers should download the app and teach students.

The students can also download the app using the mobile phones of their parents at home.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 20 lakh, which is borne by the MLA and Bengaluru West Rotary Club.

Once the content is downloaded, there is no need for internet connectivity to teach and learn.

Normally, the apps are in the English language. But this app has been developed in Kannada for the benefit of Kannada medium schools. Using animation, teaching has been made more effective. The app can be downloaded for free in Android phones from the play store, added Dr Bharath Shetty.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MCC Mayor Diwakar were present.