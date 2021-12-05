Villagers allege that govt failed to check elephant menace

Villagers allege govt failed to check elephant menace

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Dec 05 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 21:34 ist
A banana plantation damaged by wild elephants in Nalvathoklu.

Residents of Nalvathoklu village alleged that the government has failed to disburse compensation for the loss of crops incurred due to the wild elephant menace. 

A local, Mandeda Ayyappa, said that elephants have caused extensive damage to the crops in the village for the past few days. Paddy, banana and other crops have been damaged.

In spite of an appeal to the forest department, no steps have been taken to contain the menace, he said. 

Another resident Vaterira Bopanna said that he has lost banana crops that were ready for harvest. Both the untimely rain and elephant menace have affected the farmers.

'We had availed loans to cultivate crops. Owing to the loss of crops, we are unable to repay the borrowed loans. The compensation should be paid immediately for the loss of crops," he added. 

wild elephant menace
Nalvathoklu village
crop loss
compensation sought
Kodagu

