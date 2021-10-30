Villagers bring issues to the notice of DC

The row over RTC for farmers, lack of bus services, and other issues were heard during the Jilladikari Nadige Halliya Kadege programme held at Bhagamandala Gowda Samaja on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that the Jilladikari Nadige Halliya Kadege helps in understanding the problems faced by the villagers and also provides an opportunity to solve the problems at the local level.

The deputy commissioner said that steps will be taken to introduce bus services on the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery and Bhagamandala-Karike routes for the benefit of the schoolchildren, devotees and the general public.

The land will be earmarked for the construction of government buildings. The land will also be reserved for housing projects, anganwadi centres and a crematorium, he added.

Lack of RTC

A resident, Ame Balakrishna, said that he has been carrying out farming on Jamma Bane land for the last several decades. However, owing to the lack of an RTC, he is unable to avail loan facilities from cooperative societies and hence appealed to officials to hand over RTC in the name of farmers.

Gram Panchayat vice president Hosoor Sathish Kumar said, "Only 30% of the farmers in the district have availed loans from cooperative societies. The remaining could no avail loan owing to the row over RTC."

He urged the authorities to earmark sites under the Navagrama Yojane.

Overbridge

The overbridge at Bhagamandala should be completed by the next monsoon at least, he requested.

Replying to this, the deputy commissioner promised to hold talks with the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama engineers to expedite the work on the overbridge.

Another resident, Sunil Patrao, said that sites should be reserved for the poor shelterless people in and around Bhagamandala.

Kodi Ponnappa said that basic facilities should be provided to the tribals in the district.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo and others were also present.