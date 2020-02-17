‘Vishnugupta Vishwavidyapeetha will be new Nalanda’

India has various syllabi for education. But there are no Indian values and ethos in any of these syllabi,” Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt pontiff Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami stressed on Sunday.

He was addressing the gathering at an interaction programme on the mutt’s proposed Vishnugupta Vishwavidyapeetha at Ashoka Vana in Gokarna at Town Hall.

The seer laid emphasis on rediscovering ancient Indian knowledge. Many aspects of ancient Indian knowledge have vanished.

“For instance, Sama Veda is believed to have a thousand segments. But only three exist today. Our ancient knowledge needs rediscovery and learning to preserve it for future generations,” the seer said.

Raghaveshwara Bharati said; “Vishnugupta Vishwavidyapeetha is meant to be a new Nalanda or Takshashila University, in terms of the Indian knowledge it offers”.

“The curriculum will contain four Vedas, six Vedangas, mythology, Shaddarshana comprising Meemamsa, Vedanta, Nyaya, Vaisheshika, Sankhya, Yoga and 64 ancient arts and computer science and general proficiency”.

“The main intention is to make the student a master in one subject and gain knowledge of all others. Admissions will begin from next academic year and completed on April 26, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Anybody irrespective of age, caste, and gender can enrol for the courses,” he said.

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat rued that present-day education is focused on money-making and not knowledge. The upcoming project of Vishnugupta Vishwavidyapeetha, named after Acharya Chanakya, would uphold the relevance of righteousness in the present context, he said.

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Vishnugupta Vishwavidyapeetha has created a hope on new India.

The Centre is committed to preserving ancient Indian knowledge and given recognition to many Sanskrit institutions, he said and promised to get the necessary assistance from the government for setting up Vishwavidyapeetha.

District in-charge minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary, Members of Legislative Assembly, D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharat Shetty, U Rajesh Naik, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple Priest Vasudeva Asranna, Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M S Mahabaleshwara and Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya were present.