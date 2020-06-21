Visit fever clinics if symptoms of fever appear: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha appealed to the people to visit fever clinics if they suffer from symptoms of fever, cold and cough.

"The surveillance in the district has been accelerated and a task force at the village and ward level had been formed to carry out the surveillance. Ten fever clinics were opened in different parts of the district to test patients for Covid like symptoms," he added.

The fever clinics are at Udupi district hospital, government hospital at Kundapura, Karkala, KMC in Manipal, community health centres at Kota, Brahmavar, Nitte, Byndoor, Shirva and Hebri. The fever clinics have the facility to collect throat swabs of the suspected patients as well. It will also treat non-Covid patients suffering from fever and cold.

All private hospitals and nursing homes have to open fever clinics on their premises. A fever clinic will also be opened at Siddapura PHC for the benefit of the residents of rural areas. If Covid-19 is diagnosed at the earliest, then the chances of recovery are also greater, he added.