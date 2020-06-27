Voluntary sealdown in Kodi, Azadnagar

The surge in Covid-19 cases has forced residents of Azadnagar and Kodi in Ullal CMC jurisdiction to declare a voluntary seal down, Mangalore MLA U T Khader said on Saturday.

Nearly 25 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the areas in the past four days. While one had succumbed to Covid-19, nearly 14 from one family had been infected with the virus. In addition, four police personnel attached to Ullal Police Station too had tested positive.

Khader told reporters at Circuit house that the decision on voluntary sealdown was taken by the local leaders, religious leaders and the public.

Unnecessary movement of people will be curtailed. Only in case of emergency and for work, people can move outside. The residents will themselves keep a watch on the movement of people, he said.

All shops and public places in Ullal will be sanitised and the process had been initiated on Saturday itself. By Monday evening, the sanitisation process will be completed, informed Khader.

Covid testing

The health department will begin a random sample collection in the area. The samples of street vendors, fishermen selling fish in Ullal, autorickshaw, taxi drivers and goods carrier drivers will be collected for testing on specified dates.

There is a demand for random testing in Kodi, Azadnagar and Masthikatte areas. All those suffering from cough, fever, cold and those in contact with the infected should voluntarily come forward for testing, he appealed.

The test will be conducted on all police personnel of Ullal Police Station and their family members.

Khader said truck drivers arriving from other states were not tested. As there

are apprehensions of a third wave of Covid spread, the government should make Covid-19 test mandatory for them.

As there is every possibility of the spreading of Covid-19 in the coming days, the district in-charge minister should organise a meeting with NGOs on steps to tackle the situation, he suggested.

Protest

The Congress will stage a protest against the Central government for the rise in prices of petrol and diesel on June 29, the MLA added.