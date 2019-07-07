‘Vruksha Vikaasa’ held at Vikas College

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya and environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka took part in the ‘Vruksha Vikaasa’ programme organised as part of Vanamahotsava by Vikas Group of Institutions on its campus on Saturday.

Thimmakka urged each student to plant at least one sapling in the current monsoon. “If you protect the environment, the environment will protect you,” she reminded, blessing all students and praying for their success.

Mangaluru MP Nalin Kumar Kateel lauded the efforts of Vikas Group of Institutions in teaching the students about the significance of Nature along with academic studies. India is the only country that is protecting Nature, the MP stated. He also urged students to follow the ideals of leaders and protect the environment.

Krishna J Palemar, former minister and chairman of Vikas Education Trust, said that the College has taken many steps to implement the activities connected with Swacch Bharath, tree plantation, environment protection and Yoga to make the students aware of the importance of protecting Indian culture and heritage.

P Sridhar, range forest officer (RFO), said that people used to cultivate, conserve and consume in the earlier eras. “The current society, however, only consumes, without cultivating. We should show concern for Nature,” he reminded.

Dr Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, who presided over the programme, concurred, “If we protect environment, we will be blessed by the environment. Students should celebrate their birthdays by planting saplings.”

Later, dignitaries and students planted saplings on the campus.

Salumarada Thimmakka and JEE Advanced rankholder Rashmith S, student of Vikaas PU College 2017-19 batch, were felicitated by the dignitaries in recognition of their achievements.