Water from Harangi to be released to canals

The irrigation advisory committee meeting has decided to release water from the Harangi reservoir to the irrigation canals.

The meeting discussed the issue of providing water supply to monsoon crops.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna suggested developing the park in front of Harangi reservoir, on the lines of KRS.

He also directed the officials concerned to take measures towards the implementation of the Kushalnagar drinking water project.

Arkalgud MLA A T Ramaswamy said that separate gates should be facilitated for the irrigation canals. The silt from the reservoir should be removed, he added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said that roads have been damaged due to rain in the district and more grants are required for the development of roads. Houses in the river banks and catchment areas were damaged as a large quantity of water was released from the Harangi dam last year.

Therefore, water is being released in less quantity, but on regular basis this year, he said and requested for the construction of protective walls to prevent floods in the region.

MLC H Vishwanath suggested taking an expert opinion on preventing floods.

MP Pratap Simha assured to make efforts to release grants from the Central government, towards the protective wall, under the river preservation project, provided a proposal is submitted by the state government.

A T Ramaswamy said that the collection of water in the Harangi reservoir has reduced. The capacity of the dam is reduced by 1.25 TMC, as a huge amount of silt is accumulated in the dam due to the flash flood during the past two years.

The tender process towards the desilting work approximated at a cost of Rs 130 crore, is hit by procrastination, he added.

MLC Sunil Subramani, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and others were present.

'No cracks in KRS Dam'

No cracks are found on Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, said irrigation department southern zone chief engineer Shankaregowda.

He said he has paid a visit to the dam and has inspected himself.

Mandya MP Sumalatha too has been briefed about the condition of the dam, which is intact. In 2018 itself, the mining activities near the dam was banned by the government. If mining is being done illegally, the government will take necessary action, he said.