Water in Baje dam recedes

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 10 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 20:19 ist
Water pumped to Baje dam from ponds near Sanebettu in Udupi.

The inflow of water into Baje dam that supplies water to Udupi town has stopped and the water level has declined. As a result, the CMC has started pumping water from small ponds on the bed of Swarna river into the dam.

Using three pumps, water collected in small ponds on the banks of river Swarna was pumped to the dam at Sanebettu in Hiriyadka. Water from Sanebettu is pumped to Shiroor. From Shiroor, it is once again pumped to Baje dam using two pumps.

Water from the dam will be purified before supplying it to the residents. The officials said that all measures will be taken to ensure that the water crisis does not persist during this summer.

 

baje
Dam
