Water level in Cauvery rises at Balamuri

Kodagu received heavy rain on Monday night and intermittent rainfall on Tuesday. Paddy transplantation work is in full swing in the district.

Rain coupled with strong winds hit Napoklu hobli as well. Nelaji, Ballamavati, Pulikotu, Kakkabbe and Kunjila villages witnessed intermittent rainfall.

Power supply in rural areas was interrupted after electricity wires snapped following tree fall.

A water tank in a residence belonging to Pudurail Maidukunhi in Kunjila village was damaged after a tree fell. Gram Panchayat member Kundanda Razak and others visited the site.

There was heavy rain in Shanivarasanthe town and hobli on Tuesday. It rained between early morning and afternoon. After a break, the drizzle continued till evening.

Water level rises

Following rain for the last three days, the water level in the Cauvery river basin has risen.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P visited the lower bridge in Balamuri on Tuesday to carry out an inspection.

Speaking later, he said that the rivers, rivulets, streams and waterfalls are in spate following good rain during the past few days in the district.

He requested the people residing near Balamuri to maintain caution as the water level in the Balamuri lower bridge is rising.

“The district administration has made all preparations to face any natural calamity. Nodal officers have been appointed at the hobli level. If a flood-like situation occurs, the people should shift to the relief centres. Covid-19 tests will be done at the relief centres,” added the MLA.

Wall collapses

Due to rain, the wall of a house collapsed in Sundara Nagara in Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayat limits, on Tuesday.

The house belonged to Gram Panchayat former member Gowramma. No casualties took place as there was no one in the house during the incident.

Gram Panchayat member K B Shamshuddin visited the site and urged the district administration to provide compensation to the victim. Revenue department staff conducted an inspection.

Water is flowing in the Kajuru stream, aiding paddy cultivation. The farmers have prepared paddy saplings for transplantation, which is expected to happen over the month-end.

The farmers in the region prefer the VNR variety of paddy.

Paddy cultivator Kajuru Chandranna said that the VNR variety of paddy comes into harvest in three months. Good rain is required further for transplantation.

Hoping that there will be a good yield this year, Chandranna said that the direction of wind decides the intensity of rain.

Reservoir level

The water level in the Harangi reservoir was 2,846.71 feet on Tuesday. The maximum level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet. The inflow was 3,589 cusecs, while 80 cusecs water was released from the dam.