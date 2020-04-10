Water-level in Thumbe vented dam declines

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 21:11 ist
Thumbe vented dam.

The water-level in Thumbe vented dam which supplies water to Mangaluru city has been declining rapidly with each passing day.

The lockdown had stalled construction works, industrial works and closed hotels and restaurants. Yet, water consumption has been increasing.

The storage capacity of Thumbe vented dam is 6 metres. The water level at the dam last Friday stood at 5.17 metres.  

On April 8, the water level stood at 4.88 metres. In the past five days, the water level had dipped by 29 centimetres. If the water level reaches below 4.50 metres, then water will be released from AMR dam situated upstream to Thumbe vented dam, said officials from Mangaluru City Corporation.

"Compared to the previous summer, Mangaluru may not face water crisis this year," officials said hopefully.

vented dam
Tumbe
