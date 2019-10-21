Water level rises in rivers, lakes

Water-level in streams, lakes and ponds has increased drastically following the heavy rain on Sunday night across Kadur and Mudigere taluks.

River Vedavathi is in spate at Chowlahiriyooru and is flowing at the bridge level.

The increased flow of water on Gondi canal inundated Kadur-Belagooru road. The inundated road disrupted vehicle movement Mallidevihalli and Kadur for a few hours.

With Rivers Vedavathi and Avathi in spate, a large number of people visited the confluence of rivers at Ramegondi.

Water has entered five houses at Rajiv Gandhi Layout in Kadur. A house collapsed at Kote Layout. There was three feet of water at the arecanut plantations at Chowlahiriyooru.

Five houses at Giriyapura and six houses at Seethapura Tandya have partially collapsed in the taluk.

Maccheri, Malleshwara, Mathighatta, Yagati, Panchanahalli and Yaradakere experienced heavy rain. The water from Kukka Samudra kere has overflowed into the fields. Over 2.5 lakh fingerlings that were released into the lake washed away in the flood.

In Mudigere

The low-lying areas in Mudigere taluk, especially Tatkola Road, Ganganamakki and Chatramaidana were submerged in the flood.

The Arabica coffee beans started withering following untimely rain, incurring a loss to the growers. The harvested coffee beans kept for drying were washed away in the rain at Halase and Mannikere villages.

Even the power supply was disrupted in the taluk. The water level in River Hemavathi had increased and entered into paddy fields at Uggehalli.