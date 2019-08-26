Water pumped into Karagada canal with four motors

Water is being pumped into the Karagada canal for supply to the Kalasapura lake, minister C T Ravi told reporters after inspecting the motor installed at Devikere on Monday.

Ravi said four motors of 20-hp capacity have been installed. “There is a plan to use a 100-hp capacity motor to pump water into the canal. Water will be pumped into the canal this year. Starting next year, water will be made to flow using gravitational force,” he explained.

“We are confident that water will flow into the canal. If the depth of the canal is increased, then water can flow easily,” said the minister.

He added that he would discuss the issue with the Irrigation Department secretary, chief engineer and experts.

“If water is made to flow by gravitational force, then the proposal to lay pipelines will be dropped,” Ravi said.

The minister said that a government order will be passed to convert the district hospital into a super speciality hospital and to fill water from Gondihalla to lakes in Tarikere, Kadur and Chikkamagaluru areas within three months.

“The work on permanent rehabilitation for the natural calamity victims has not been taken up. The government will provide rent of Rs 5,000 to victims whose houses have been damaged completely. The state government had released Rs 5 crore to tackle relief works,” he stated.

Ravi said, “The JD(S)-Congress alliance was not based on mutual trust. It was a conspiracy to finish off each other. On the one hand, Kumaraswamy had alleged that Siddaramaiah was responsible for the collapse of the coalition government. Siddaramaiah, in turn, had alleged that Kumaraswamy had not treated him like a friend.”