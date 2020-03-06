Wearing mask is mandatory in this Ajjampura school

Following the threat of coronavirus looming large over different parts of the world, Sandeepani School authorities at Gejjegondanahalli in Ajjampura has directed all the students to wear a mask and use sanitisers mandatorily.

“It is better to take precautionary measures rather than availing treatment after getting infected by the disease. As a result, all the children of Sandeepani Schools situated at Ajjampura, Bettadavarekere, Holalkere, Hosadurga, Talikatte and Bengaluru have been asked to use mask and wash hands mandatorily,” said Sandeepani Group of School Administrative Board president Lokeshwarappa.

“The use of mask and handwash is a good initiative. There is the possibility of common cold, cough and fever spreading from children to another,” said Nataraj, a parent.

“The infection spreads easily when children play together. As a precautionary measure, the use of mask is made mandatory,” said Principal Jyothi.

Awareness on Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is also created among the students. The students have been urged to maintain personal hygiene and have been asked to contact the doctor in case of sickness,” said physical education director Raju.