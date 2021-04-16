Webinar on general, mental health issues during Covid

AJ Hospital and Research Centre, in association with 'DH Brandspot', will organise a webinar on 'moving forward is a new normal', on how the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to exacerbate many general and mental health issues, along with the practicalities of working from home.

The webinar's resource persons include Dr E V S Maben, professor and head, Department of General Medicine, A J Institute of Medical College and Dr Deepthi V H, assistant professor, Department of Psychiatry, A J Institute of Medical College.

The webinar will be held between 5 pm and 6 pm on April 17.

To register, follow the link https://rb.gy/bpufi1