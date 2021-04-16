Webinar on general, mental health issues during Covid

Webinar on general, mental health issues during Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 23:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

AJ Hospital and Research Centre, in association with 'DH Brandspot', will organise a webinar on 'moving forward is a new normal', on how the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to exacerbate many general and mental health issues, along with the practicalities of working from home.

The webinar's resource persons include Dr E V S Maben, professor and head, Department of General Medicine, A J Institute of Medical College and Dr Deepthi V H, assistant professor, Department of Psychiatry, A J Institute of Medical College.

The webinar will be held between 5 pm and 6 pm on April 17.

To register, follow the link https://rb.gy/bpufi1

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

webinar
DH Brandspot
COVID-19
mental health

Related videos

What's Brewing

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 