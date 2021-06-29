Wild boar gores man to death

A man died after being attacked by a wild boar, in Kiraganduru village in Somwarpet taluk, on Monday.

S P Kushalappa (43), is the deceased.

A wild boar gored him when he was working in a coffee plantation. Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot.

As Kushalappa did not receive the phone calls from his wife, his family members turned suspicious.

When they searched for him on the plantation, they found his body. The pug marks of the wild boar were found on the spot.

The family members have submitted a complaint to the Somwarpet forest department and to the police.

DRFO Jagadish conducted a spot inspection.

A case has been registered.