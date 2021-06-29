Wild boar gores man to death

Wild boar gores man to death

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jun 29 2021, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 18:51 ist
S P Kushalappa, the deceased.

A man died after being attacked by a wild boar, in Kiraganduru village in Somwarpet taluk, on Monday.

S P Kushalappa (43), is the deceased.

A wild boar gored him when he was working in a coffee plantation. Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot.

As Kushalappa did not receive the phone calls from his wife, his family members turned suspicious.

When they searched for him on the plantation, they found his body. The pug marks of the wild boar were found on the spot.

The family members have submitted a complaint to the Somwarpet forest department and to the police.

DRFO Jagadish conducted a spot inspection.

A case has been registered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

wild boar
gores man to death
Kiraganduru village
Somwarpet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

Maharashtra gears up to protect children from Covid

Maharashtra gears up to protect children from Covid

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

 