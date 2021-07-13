Wild elephants damage crops in Aruvathoklu

Elephants that strayed into a coffee plantation owned by Padarthi Subhash in Aruvathoklu have caused extensive damage to crops.

A herd of elephants that has been straying into coffee estates situated on the banks of Keerehole in Balaji has damaged arecanut, coconut, banana, coffee and cardamom plants.

The matured coconut trees have been uprooted by the elephants and the coconuts consumed by them. Even the tender arecanut trees have been damaged along with plantain plants.

The plantain plants cultivated across 30 acres of the coffee estate have been damaged.

Balaji, Aruvathoklu, Mayamudi and Chennangoli villages are situated just 15 km away from Nagarahole forest. The elephants have been camping in the coffee estates.

As the sun sets, they come out of their hideouts in the estate and engage in destroying crops while searching for food, said farmers.

Coffee planter Subhash said, "We come across a herd of elephants even during daytime while leaving the cattle for grazing. We have to be very careful while moving around in the estate. The forest department could not drive away the elephants even after bursting crackers."

"I had planted over 1,000 arecanut plants in the plantation. Following the increase in the elephant menace, only 200 plants are left," added Subhash.