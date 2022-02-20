Wildlife Trust of India identifies nine elephant corridors in Karnataka

A study carried out by the Wildlife Trust of India has identified nine elephant corridors in Karnataka, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by DH.

The identified elephant corridors are Karadikkal-Madeshwara (Ragihalli corridor range), Tali-Bilikkal (in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka range), Bilikkal-Javalagiri (in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka range), Edayahalli-Guttiyalattur (in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka range), Edayahalli-Doddasampige (Karnataka range), Chamarajanagara-Talamalai at Punjur

(in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka range), Chamarajanagara-Talamalai at Muddahalli (Tamil Nadu and Karnataka range), Kaniyanpura-Moyar (Karnataka) and Beguru-Brammagiri (Karnataka and Kerala).

Further, the reply from the administrative officer and public information officer in the office of principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Bengaluru, said that the Government of Karnataka, in association with Wildlife Trust of India, has already secured the Edarahalli Doddasampige corridor by purchasing 25.37 acres of private land.

The RTI reply from the deputy conservator of forest office in Hassan said that the government had considered the proposal on purchasing land for creating an elephant corridor at Sakleshpura in 2018-19.

As a large area of land was not available and it was not feasible to have an elephant corridor on small patches of land, the proposal was dropped at the government level, revealed the RTI reply.

The reply said about 11,653.38 acres of government land and 3,355.23 acres of private land were available in Hethur hobli in Sakleshpura, adjacent to the forest area in the Hassan division.

Of the private landholders in eight villages, they had agreed to voluntarily hand over 3,143.02 acres of land provided they be given suitable compensation. To acquire the land, Rs 252,78,75,652 was required, in addition to Rs 20 crore for the value of the other properties. A letter was written to the principal secretary of the revenue department by the Hassan deputy commissioner, added the reply.

The RTI reply from BRT Tiger Reserve Chamarajanagar said that there are two elephant corridors in BRT Tiger Reserve Chamarajanagar, while the reply from Tiger Reserve Bandipur said that tough a corridor in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Kaniyanapura Moyar elephant corridor has been identified, it is yet to be notified.