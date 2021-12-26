Wine merchants oppose New Year restrictions

State Wine Merchants' Federation General Secretary Govindraraj Hegde expressed displeasure over the state government’s decision to impose restrictions on bars, pubs and restaurants for New Year celebrations.

"The government has ordered bars, pubs and restaurants to close at 10 pm with 50% seating capacity. We have aired our woes to the government. There are more than 5,000 bars and restaurants in the state. We have already incurred huge losses following the lockdown in the past,” he said.

“The government only calculates the income, but there is no attention to the losses we have suffered. There should be permitted to keep the bars and restaurants open on December 31 and January 1 for full time," he demanded.

Hegde urged the government not to restrict businesses during New Year celebrations. “No restrictions are imposed on roadside vendors," he expressed anguish.