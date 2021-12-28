Winners of drawing contest

  Dec 28 2021
  updated: Dec 28 2021

A drawing competition was organised by Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Research Centre, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, in memory of Barkur Moodukeri Gangamma Ramachandra Shastri. 

The winners in the primary school category are Drithi S (I, G M Vidyanikethana Public School, Brahmavar) and Shreya Nayak (II, Christ School, Manipal).

In the high school category, the winners are Vaishnavi Shetty (I, Government High School, Siddapura) and Jahnavi Padmashali (II, Indrali English Medium School).

In the PUC category, the winners are Adarsh Bhat (I, Poornaprajna College, Udupi) and Gagan J Suvarna (II, Poornaprajna College, Udupi).

