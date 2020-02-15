Withdraw sedition case against Bidar school: Ivan D'Souza

MLC Ivan D’Souza urged the state government to withdraw the sedition case filed against the mother of a student and a teacher at Shaheen School in Bidar.

He accused the government of being partisan. Though the Supreme Court had concluded that the demolition of Babri Masjid was illegal, yet a play on the demolition was enacted at Sri Rama Vidyakendra School in Kalladka run by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat. Yet, no sedition case was slapped on the school for staging the play.

Instead, the police were compelled to book sedition case against MLA U T Khader, and against the school in Bidar, for raising there voice against CAA and NRC. The state government is engaged in hate politics, he added.

He said the government was directly responsible for the police firing in Mangaluru. He urged the chief minister and home minister to tender an apology for the firing which resulted in the loss of two lives.

The state government had ordered for Section 144 to be imposed across the state to crush the protests against CAA and NRC.

The government should release compensation to the victims of police firing immediately. The district in-charge minister and MLA should visit the house of victims and console family members, he urged.

Ivan D’Souza sought a judicial inquiry into the police firing. A magisterial inquiry was just a formality and not for the benefit of the public.

The MLC also questioned the need to discuss the Constitution during the Budget session scheduled from March 2.

It is the business advisory committee of the legislature which decides on the topics that need to be discussed in the session. Is the discussion to justify the CAA? he asked.

“If there is a need to discuss, let the session discuss on IPC, CrPC acts, land revenue act and give suggestions to the Centre,” he said.

The MLC urged District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to convene a meeting of elected representatives from the district and discuss the projects that should be included in the state budget.

There is an issue of connectivity and shortage of drinking water in the district. Paschima Vahini project is considerably delayed in the district. A meeting to discuss the comprehensive development of the district should be convened, he added.

On Pumpwell flyover, he said that the flyover is unscientific. Rain will create a mess in Pumpwell, he declared.