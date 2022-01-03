Woman arrested for suspected ISIS links

The suspect, identified as Mariyam, is the wife of one Abdul Rahman who was taken into custody from Masthikatte in Ullal

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 16:24 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested a person in connection with an investigation into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)

The suspect, identified as Mariyam alias Deepti Marla, was taken into custody from Masthikatte in Ullal.

A team led by Krishna Kumar, DSP and assistant investigating officer with NIA, Delhi, along with personnel Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal, arrested Mariyam, who is the wife of Abdul Rahman, the grandson of former MLA late BM Idinabba.

She will be interrogated for her suspected contact with ISIS cadres, said sources.

It may be recalled that the NIA team had raided the house in Ullal on August 8, 2021, and arrested Rahman. The NIA team had carried out a search in the house and had seized a few documents as well.

