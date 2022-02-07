Women demand right to wear Hijab

Nearly 600 to 700 women belonging to the Muslim community staged a protest demanding the right to wear Hijab and threatened to recreate Shaheen Bagh if the right is denied here at Ajjarkadu.

The women raised slogans and urged that their request should be upheld.

Speaking on the occasion, PFI state committee member Ayesha Murshida said the BJP and RSS are conspiring to malign the pride of Muslim women.

It is the saffron parties agenda to create unrest in all educational institutions in the district. An attempt is made to snatch their fundamental right in the name of equality, she said.

Muslim women are always subjected to degrading and disrespect and these saffron parties do not miss any such opportunities to look down on the community women. The headscarf is a matter of pride and religious dignity. Muslim women would always prefer wearing Hijab as it gives them a sense of security, she added.

If the government continues to oppose the Hijab, the community women will join hands to recreate the Shaheen Bagh incident all over the state, warned Murshida.

The agitators demanded the right through slogans.