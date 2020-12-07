Women's panel head raises concern over atrocity cases

State Women’s Commission chairperson R Prameela Naidu said that 425 atrocity cases against women have been registered by the commission, based on the phone calls received during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

She was speaking during Kaivara Thathaiah Jayanthyotsava organised by Kodagu Balija Samaja and Kodagu Kaivara Thathaiah Utsava Samithi at Ponnampet Karnataka Public School hall.

As many as 77 cases have been registered through the complaints received via email. There are more number of cases pertaining to property rights from Kodagu district. Women have an equal share in the property, she added.

A total of 1,520 cases have been registered with the State Women’s Commission pertaining to child marriage, child labour, honour killing and dowry harassment, she said.

Prameela Naidu raised concern over the increase in atrocity cases against women and lamented that there is a rise in cases of honour killing in Karnataka.

Bangalore Lions Club president Dr B M Ravi Naidu said that he will extend help if Kodagu Balija Samaja identified eligible people for mass marriage.