Work near Nalkunadu Palace is unscientific: Villagers

Villagers of Yavakapadi said that the renovation work on Nalkunadu Palace taken up at a cost of Rs 28 lakh is unscientific.

The work on the main entrance, Gopura and retaining walls are being taken up. The palace was constructed by Doddaveerarajendra.

Nalkunadu Palace is one of the tourist spots situated near Kakkabbe.

The retaining wall of the palace had collapsed during last year’s rainfall. In addition, the entrance and Gopura too were damaged. The department of Archeology had sanctioned

Rs 28 lakh for the repair work.

The villagers said that the repair work has commenced. A huge tree is situated near the spot where the retaining wall is being constructed. There are possibilities of the roots of the tree entering the retaining wall and damaging it.

The branches of the tree have also reached the roof of the government lower primary school. There are possibilities of damage to the school building if the branches fall on it, they said.

The work on the retaining wall behind the palace is taken up without clearing an old tree. If the tree uproots and falls, then it will damage both the retaining wall and the roof of the palace, said the villagers.

The villagers alleged that the quality of work is poor and that black soil mixed sand and old laterite stones are being used for the work.

There is a need to conduct a probe into the poor quality of renovation works that are being taken up at the site, said villagers Areyada Prasanna, Areyada Rathu Changappa and Kudiyara Raja.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, at least 300 to 400 tourists were visiting the palace during the summer holidays. The road from Kaikamba to the palace which was in a dilapidated condition was concreted at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore.

Now, the work on retaining wall has commenced. The tourists feel that even the toilets should be repaired.

Archaeology department officer Rekha said that the issue with the ongoing work has been brought to there notice by the villagers.

An engineer has been directed to visit the spot. Already, talks have been held with the forest department on clearing the tree, she added.