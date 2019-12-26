Work on Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana likely to restart

With the state government sanctioning additional funds, the incomplete work on Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana in Madikeri will commence shortly.

Owing to the shortage of funds, the work on the Bhavana was moving at a snail's pace for the last few years. Now, the state government has sanctioned an additional Rs 5 crore for the Bhavana.

The work on the Bhavana was started in 2013. But even after six years, the work has remained incomplete. Barring four labourers engaged in cleaning sand, no work was taken up on the site, alleged residents.

The BJP-JD(S) coalition government in 2006 had announced Suvarna Samucchaya Bhavana to Madikeri, Shivamogga and Udupi. The government had promised to release Rs 1.60 crore for the work.

The administrative approval for the project was given in 2013. About 80 cents of land near Chaingate was sanctioned for the work. Then district in-charge minister K J George had laid the foundation for the Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana.

Owing to the negligence of the contractors and officials and shortage of funds, the Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana work remained incomplete, alleged literary enthusiasts.

In 2013, the work on Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana was estimated at Rs 1.60 crore. The amount escalated to Rs 4.30 crore. Now, the government has announced Rs 5 crore additional funds for the completion of the work.

The Kannada Samucchaya Bhavana will house full-fledged hall, library, museum, offices for Kodava Sahithya Academy and Arebhashe Academy.