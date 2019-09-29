Work on repair of hanging bridge at Kanive begins

The work on the repair of hanging bridge that was damaged in the flood has been taken up at Kanive village.

The bridge had been providing connectivity to border villages in Kodagu and Mysuru districts. The flood in River Cauvery and the Harangi reservoir, however, has damaged the hanging

bridge.

The iron rods and cement planks of the bridge had collapsed. Labourers and schoolchildren had been using the damaged bridge for daily commute.

Periyapatna tahsildar Shwetha N Ravindra, who visited the spot, had banned the movement on the bridge. The repair work is being taken up at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.

MLA Appacchu Ranjan has directed the contractor to take up the repair on a bridge built across River Cauvery at Teppadakandi in Guddehosuru Gram Panchayat.