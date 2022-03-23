Work towards freeing DK from Tuberculosis: DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the district administration will provide the needed assistance and funds for chalking out programmes to treat patients suffering from Tuberculosis.

Chairing a meeting, he said the officials should work towards freeing the Dakshina Kannada district from Tuberculosis.

The health officials should visit the patients suffering from Tuberculosis and collect details on the stage of their infection, food habits, economic status and also whether the government facilities are reaching them. The officials should furnish statistics on patients who have recovered to the district administration, he added.

Officials should not neglect the patients. Assistance from the government and nutritious food packets should reach the patients suffering from Tuberculosis. The Tuberculosis patients who do not possess ration cards should be identified and steps should be taken to disburse the ration cards, he said.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar, District Tuberculosis Control Officer Dr Badruddin and others were present.