Work towards freeing DK from Tuberculosis: DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the district administration will provide the needed assistance and funds for chalking out programmes to treat patients suffering from Tuberculosis.
Chairing a meeting, he said the officials should work towards freeing the Dakshina Kannada district from Tuberculosis.
The health officials should visit the patients suffering from Tuberculosis and collect details on the stage of their infection, food habits, economic status and also whether the government facilities are reaching them. The officials should furnish statistics on patients who have recovered to the district administration, he added.
Officials should not neglect the patients. Assistance from the government and nutritious food packets should reach the patients suffering from Tuberculosis. The Tuberculosis patients who do not possess ration cards should be identified and steps should be taken to disburse the ration cards, he said.
DHO Dr Kishore Kumar, District Tuberculosis Control Officer Dr Badruddin and others were present.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?
Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis
'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home
Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies