Work towards strengthening Congress, says Khader

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader called upon the Congress workers to work towards strengthening the party.

“The people are fed up with the anti-people administration by the BJP-led Central and state governments,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Vijayotsava of Congress supported candidates who won the Gram Panchayat elections recently in Karike Gram Panchayat.

“The enthusiasm of workers in Congress is an example for others. All Congress members should stay united,” he added.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, senior leader H S Chandramouli, KPCC panellist T P Ramesh and Napoklu Block Congress president Ismail also spoke on the occasion.

KPCC spokesperson A S Ponnanna opined that the workers should develop a concern for the common people and should work towards the same.

He also said he is ready to extend any help in terms of legal advice to strengthen the party.

Virajpet Assembly constituency in-charge T M Shahid and Karike Congress leader N Balachandra Nair were also present.