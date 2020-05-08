Works under MGNREGS: Silt from 72 lakes to be removed

The work on removing silt from 72 lakes has been taken up in Chikkamagaluru under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Works related to the removal of silt from 13 lakes in Chikkamagaluru, 10 in Kadur, 19 in Koppa, 8 in N R Pura, 6 in Sringeri and 3 in Mudigere have been taken up.

There are 1.5 lakh job cardholders under MGNREGS in the district. Permission has been granted for taking up both individual and community works.

Under individual works, the work related to the digging of percolation pits, construction of bunds and cowsheds has been taken up. Under community work, the work on the construction of anganwadi building, removing silt from lakes and check dam construction has been taken up.

Lakshmidevamma, a woman labourer, said, "I have been going for laying a trench beside a field. After the work gets over, the work on removing silt from a lake will be taken up. I get wages and there is no problem in filling my stomach."

ZP CEO S Poovitha said, "Priority has been given for works related to water conservation. Already, 1,168 works have been completed in the district."