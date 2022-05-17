'Wowmom 2022' contest held

On account of International Mother’s Day, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, conducted various educative sessions and activities on women's health.

In addition, the 'Wowmom 2022' contest was held for pregnant women.

The contestants were asked to participate by sending their maternity photoshoot photos and a 'letter to their future child'.

More than 200 moms-to-be had participated in the contest.

The event witnessed the crowning of the 'Wowmom 2022', along with an edutainment session for the moms-to-be.

Through this event, KMC Hospital also celebrated the milestone of its 500 successful deliveries to date.

Additionally, the hospital launched the Wowmom Club, an exclusive support group for antenatal women. This club will help facilitate regular interactions with a medical team for health tips, video information, webinars, priority and personalized services at the hospital.