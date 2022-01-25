Yakshagana artiste Muliyala Bheema Bhat passes away

Yakshagana artiste Muliyala Bheema Bhat passes away

  Jan 25 2022
Yakshagana artiste Muliyala Bheema Bhat, who is fondly called 'Devi Bhatru' passed away at Kantavara on Tuesday due to old age. He was 85.

After retiring from Yakshagana, he was serving in Kantavara Temple. Bheema Bhat who had studied upto class 5, had served in Dharmasthala, Koodlu, Kundavu, Kateel and Sunkadakatte mela. 

He was known for playing female characters in Yakshagana. He had won the Pathala Yaksha Kala Mangala award recently. 

