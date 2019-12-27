Yakshagana on Modi's life

Jyothi Shastri Mathu Balaga and Gayathri Yakshagana Mandali, Theerthahalli, will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life on stage through a Yakshagana play.

An imaginary ‘Katha Prasanga’ on the life of Modi will be staged at T V Ramana Pai Hall on January 5 (6.30 pm).

The Yakshagana Prasanga has also been creatively titled as, ‘Narendra Vijaya.’ Conventionally, Yakshagana Prasangas are based on mythological stories. Now, the success and achievement of Modi has been included in the Prasanga of Yakshagana.

Katha Prasanga of ‘Narendra Vijaya’ is written by Jyothi Shastri from Theerthahalli.

The play which begins from the childhood days covers lifestyle, political background and other major events in the life of Modi.

The artistes, who will be part of Mummela (actors who speak and dance are called the mummela) are Jyothi Shastri, Varada Aithal, Mayuri Upadhyaya, Nirmala Golikoppa, Savitha Bhat, Sharvani Bhat, Nalini Rao, Disha Joise, Mallika Raghavendra Bhat and others.

Those who are part of Himmela (background music) are Nagesh Kulal Nagarakodige, N G Hegde, Krishnamurthy and M R R Nayak Siddapura.