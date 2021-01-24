Yarava community members to stage stir on February 1

Yarava community members to stage stir on Feb 1

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jan 24 2021, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 23:41 ist

Yarava community members, considered as the traditional dwellers of Kodagu district, have been devoid of educational facilities. As a result, they have failed to come to the mainstream of society, said Yarava community honorary president P S Mutha. 

To draw the attention of the government to the same, a rally will be held in Gonikoppa on February 1, he added. 

The rally will be held from APLC to Umamaheshwari Temple main road. A memorandum will be submitted to the chief minister through the circle police inspector, he said. 

The facilities for the social and economic security of the Yarava community has not reached all. There are more than 7,000 to 8,000 families from the community living in line houses. They are in a pitiable condition. Social security should be provided to them, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yarava community
Rally
P S Mutha
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 