Yarava community members to stage stir on Feb 1

Yarava community members, considered as the traditional dwellers of Kodagu district, have been devoid of educational facilities. As a result, they have failed to come to the mainstream of society, said Yarava community honorary president P S Mutha.

To draw the attention of the government to the same, a rally will be held in Gonikoppa on February 1, he added.

The rally will be held from APLC to Umamaheshwari Temple main road. A memorandum will be submitted to the chief minister through the circle police inspector, he said.

The facilities for the social and economic security of the Yarava community has not reached all. There are more than 7,000 to 8,000 families from the community living in line houses. They are in a pitiable condition. Social security should be provided to them, he added.