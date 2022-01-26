'Young voters should participate in democratic process'

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said that voters have the power to ensure an effective democratic process.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Voters' Day celebrations, the deputy commissioner said that voting is an important part of democracy. Every eligible voter should exercise their franchise in order to strengthen democracy.

The voting decision should not be swayed and the decision should be solely responsible. Only then will a strong and stable government come to be. Simultaneously, this will enable solutions to people's problems, he said.

He stated that every person over the age of 18 should be registered to vote. The new voters must be committed to making sound decisions. Helpline number 1950 will provide answers to questions about the inclusion of names to the voters' list.

Sharmila S, member secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said that young voters should actively participate in the democratic process.

The right to vote is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. Only when voters make wise decisions will the country be able to progress, she added.

Dr Naveen Bhat, Zilla Panchayat CEO and president of the SVEEP Committee, said that a good elected government is required for the model administrative system. Every vote cast in the election is significant.

Each voter should not disregard his or her right to vote and should cast his or her ballot based on his or her belief in secular politics, he said.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan urged young people to register their names on the voters' list.

The newly registered voters received EPIC cards on the occasion.