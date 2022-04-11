Younger generation should develop patience, says seer

The fourth convocation ceremony of Srinivas University was held at the university campus in Mukka.
Kaniyur Mutt seer Vidya Vallabha Theerta Swami was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on the occasion.
Speaking after accepting the degree, the seer emphasised the importance of patience in today’s generation.
He also noted that Srinivas University has won people’s hearts because of its strong belief and perseverance.
“It is critical to keep our faith outside of the four walls and to educate humanity,” he said.
He lauded the university for setting up Sanskrit and Yoga departments.
A Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor of the University, presided over the convocation.
In his presidential address, he congratulated all 600 plus students who graduated at the convocation and proudly stated that about 90% of graduates were already employed or self-employed.
Gold medals and certificates were presented to graduates at the convocation ceremony.
