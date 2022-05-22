Youth should develop leadership qualities, says police commissioner

“Young members of Rotaract Club should acquire and develop leadership qualities which are very important to decide and define your future,” opined Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.
He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Rotaract district conference 'Spoorthi Sagara 2022' (The Ocean of Inspiration) held at Nethravathi Auditorium of Sahayadri Engineering College, Adyar.
The voluntary service organization should strive hard for the upliftment of the economically weaker section of society, he said.
He was felicitated for his yeomen public service by the Rotaract Committee.
Rotary Dist. Governor Ravindra Bhat, in his address, advised the youth member delegates to cultivate punctuality and commitment, maintain tolerance and sacrifice the ego to achieve success in life.
Past Rotary Dist. Governor Dr Devdas Rai advised the members and participants to implement discipline, build character and develop friendship and fellowship.
