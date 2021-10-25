Youth should work towards progress of nation: Veena Achaiah

With united efforts, youth can lead the nation on the path to progress. The youth of the country should work towards this, said MLC Veena Achaiah.

She was speaking after inaugurating the district-level Yuvajanotsava organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, department of youth empowerment and sports, Kodagu Zilla Yuva Okkoota, Napoklu Gram Panchayat, Karnataka Public School and Bethu PAG Geleyara Balaga, on the premises of Karnataka Public School on Monday.

Veena Achaiah lamented that the youth are becoming less devoted towards their work these days and are into various addictions.

The parents should watch their wards and guide them on the right path. Meanwhile, the youth should also preserve our culture, she said.

She called upon the youth to take part in various programmes organised by the department of youth empowerment and sports.

“Kodagu is a hub of sports activities and needs various facilities to encourage sports talents. The promises towards the improvement of sports infrastructure in the district are getting limited due to only assurances,” she noted and opined that all elected representatives should work towards providing state-of-the-art facilities for the development of youth.

“Many posts, including that of the deputy director, are vacant in the department of youth empowerment and sports. The government should do the needful to appoint officers and staff,” she added.

Youth empowerment and sports department assistant director in-charge Guruswamy said that sports are necessary for the physical and psychological health of people.

Napoklu Gram Panchayat president H S Parvathi, Gram Panchayat member Kundairira Rekha, Karnataka Public School principal Dr Avanija Somaiah, vice-principal Sowbhagya, Bethu PAG Geleyara Balaga president A M Poonaccha, vice president Somaiah, secretary A M Mittu Somaiah, treasurer A B Aruna, Zilla Yuva Okkoota president P P Sukumar and Virajpet Taluk Yuva Okkoota president Sheela Bopanna were present.